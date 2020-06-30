The Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, has stressed the need for government to support media organisations following the economic downturn brought on by the novel coronavirus.

Speaking on the final show of Citi TV and Citi FM’s special COVID-19 programme, he urged “the government to meet us halfway as media.”

The CEO noted that a “number of media houses have collapsed within this [coronavirus] period and I don’t blame them.”

“There is a bigger problem that the government is not looking at,” he warned further.

Many media houses have been starved of revenue from mostly advertising.

Organisations like Citi FM/Citi TV which also rely on outdoor events, among others, have also had another revenue source cut off because of the new public gathering protocols instituted by the state to curb the spread of the virus.

The struggles of media houses compelled the Ghana Journalists Association to forward a petition to President Akufo-Addo for journalists to be considered in the disbursement of stimulus packages announced by the government.

Despite the call for support, Mr. Attah-Mensah reminded that the media houses were not chasing handouts.

He instead noted that media houses that were complying with various state regulations deserved some benefits.

“I don’t know the formula they will use and I am not asking them to hand money to us. I am saying that they should look out for media houses that have obeyed their statutory payments over the period or who have a habit of paying their taxes. At least some percentage tax break,” he argued.