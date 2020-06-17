The novel coronavirus death count continues to rise with eight more deaths recorded.

There have now been 66 deaths from the virus in Ghana with the total case count rising to 12,590 after 397 new cases.

Three of the latest deaths had no underlying conditions. These three persons were aged under 40.

The other deceased persons had diabetes, hypertension and Sickle Cell as underlying conditions.

In line with recent concerns, six of these new deaths were recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The others were from the Greater Accra Region.

It is unclear the period in which these deaths occurred given the health service has explained that has to audit validate the deaths before reporting them.

The number of recovered persons has also risen to 4,410.

This leaves Ghana with 8,114 active cases, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

Five thousand one hundred and seventy-one these cases were from general surveillance.

Of the active cases, there are currently 13 persons in severe condition and four in a critical condition.