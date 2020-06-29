Ghana has been excluded from the list of countries permitted to enter the European Union when its external borders reopen on July 1, 2020.

According to schengenvisainfo, the citizens of 54 countries will be allowed entry into EU countries when the Coronavirus-induced border closure is lifted.

Apart from Ghana, the list also excludes Nigeria, Togo, Sierra Leone, South Africa among other African countries.

African countries on the list are Algeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, Namibia, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

Below is the full post from https://www.schengenvisainfo.com:

The citizens of 54 world countries will benefit from the reopening of the European Union external borders, which is expected to happen by the beginning of July.

According to sources of Euronews, EU officials failed to agree on a common list of the countries that would definitely be banned from entering the block upon the border reopening but managed to create a list of the countries with a better epidemiological situation, the citizens of which will be able to enter Europe by the end of next week.

The same sources have also confirmed that citizens of Brazil, Qatar, the US and Russia will only be able to enter Europe at a later date when the epidemiological situation in these countries improves.

Nationals of the following countries are listed in this draft list:

Albania Algeria Andorra Angola Australia Bahamas Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Canada China Costa Rica Cuba Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Dominica Egypt Ethiopia Georgia Guyana India Indonesia Jamaica Japan Kazakhstan Kosovo Lebanon Mauritius Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia New Zealand Nicaragua Palau Paraguay Rwanda Saint Lucia Serbia South Korea Tajikistan Thailand Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Uganda Ukraine Uruguay Uzbekistan Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Zambia

“The European Union has an internal process to determine from which countries it would be safe to accept travellers,” EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said last Thursday, adding that its decisions are “based on health criteria.”

On June 11, the Commission presented its recommendation on the reopening of internal Schengen borders on June 15, so that Europeans can travel within the borderless area freely, just as they did pre-pandemic.

At the same time, the Commission recommended that the Member States should start allowing third-country nationals to enter the EU starting from July 1, gradually and partially, based on the epidemiological situation in each third-country.

The Commission recommended the following objective criteria for the Member States, when drafting the list of countries, the citizens of which may visit the EU after July 1:

epidemiological situation and coronavirus response in that country,

the ability to apply containment measures during travel, an

whether or not that country has lifted travel restrictions towards the EU.

Based on these conditions, the Commission recommended that the nationals of the six Western Balkan countries should be the first to benefit from the abolishment of travel restrictions, all of which are in the above list.