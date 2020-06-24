Ghana has recorded 445 new cases of COVID-19. This pushes the total tally to 15,013.

This was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s website on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the 171 persons who contracted the disease have also recovered raising the recoveries count to 11,078.

The Ghana Health Service has conducted 277,550 tests from March to date.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 8,691 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 2,915 and 1,213 cases respectively.

Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 8,691

Ashanti Region – 2,915

Western Region – 1,213

Central Region – 798

Eastern Region – 407

Volta Region – 321

Upper East Region – 271

Oti Region – 105

Western North Region – 92

Northern Region – 77

Savannah Region – 38

Bono East Region – 35

Upper West Region – 35

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 4

Bono Region – 3

