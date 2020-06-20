Ghana’s COVID-19 recoveries have risen to 10,074 following the new discharge protocols.

The review of discharge protocols covers patients who do not display symptoms of the virus and patients whose symptoms die down during treatment.

For patients who are asymptomatic, they are being discharged 14 days after their initial positive test.

For symptomatic patients, if they respond to treatment 14 days after testing positive, they are discharged after a further three days without symptoms.

According to the government, the change in policy is in line with revised guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Following new discharge protocols, the service is now counting recoveries and discharges together.

Initially, each infected person had a minimum of three tests.

Ghana also recorded its largest daily jump in COVID-19 fatalities with 15 more deaths.

In addition to the death count rising to 85, Ghana has seen its case count rise to 13,717 after 514 new cases.

No details were provided on the new deaths.