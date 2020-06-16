58 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana, most of them with underlying conditions, have died.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye announced this on Tuesday, June 15, 2020, at a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information.

This means that four new deaths have been recorded in Ghana since the last update on the COVID-19 situation in the country was announced on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

According to the Director-General, three out of four of the new deaths were recorded within the Greater Accra Region.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service also announced that the COVID-19 cases in the country have increased to 12,193 with the recoveries also shooting up to 4,326.

He said most of the regions recorded new cases adding that recent figures show that the Ashanti Region has recorded 70 new cases.

Ghana recorded its first two COVID-19 cases in March 2020, about three months after the first global cases were recorded in China in December 2019.

Ghana’s COVID-19 death figures are being ‘massaged’ – OccupyGhana suspects

The latest update comes on the back of complaints of concerns over the number of Coronavirus-related deaths in the country.

Pressure group Occupy Ghana suspects government is under-reporting Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll.

According to the group officials of government in charge of the management of COVID 19 information have not been truthful with Ghanaians in that regard.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, 2020, the group argued that the reported deaths so far cannot be right.

Explaining its reasons for the claim, OccupyGhana said even though 38 deaths have been reported from the Ashanti Region alone, less than 20 of those deaths are included in the national count.

“There is cause to suspect that the death numbers are being massaged. The reported 54 deaths [as of June 14, 2020] so far cannot be right. For instance, even though 38 deaths have been reported from the Ashanti Region alone, less than 20 of those deaths are included in the national count,” OccupyGhana noted in a statement.

21 persons who died after contracting COVID-19 buried in Accra

In a related development, five more persons who died of COVID-19 in the country have been buried at the Awudome Cemetry in Accra.

The burial was handled by the Public Health Directorate of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

This brings to 21, the total number of COVID-19 deceased victims interred in the capital.

The deceased were of ages ranging between 50 and 70.

Earlier last week, 16 persons, including a nine-year-old who succumbed to COVID-19, were also buried.