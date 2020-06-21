As schools reopen partially and novel coronavirus cases cross the 14,000 mark, the President is assuring that the state remains committed to safeguarding teaching staff, non-teaching staff and students from the virus.

President Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation assured all parents and guardians that “Government is determined to protect the lives” of the expected 800,000 students, teachers and non-teaching staff who will be returning to school from Monday.

“I will be the last person to put the lives of the ‘Akufo-Addo graduates’ at risk,” he stressed.

He, however, reminded that all persons returning to school “must all adhere strictly to enhanced personal hygiene and social distancing protocols.”

These include regular handwashing with soap under running water, refraining from shaking hands “and the wearing of masks to protect themselves and others.”

In line with the wearing of masks, each student, teaching and non-teaching staff, invigilator and school administrator will be provided with three pieces of reusable face masks.

Two of these will be provided when the schools resume and third “within a fortnight,” the President said.

Eighteen thousand Veronica Buckets, 800,000 pieces of 200-millilitre sanitizers, 36,000 rolls of tissue paper, 36,000 gallons of liquid soap and 7,200 thermometer guns have also been distributed to schools, according to the President.

The students in high schools are returning to prepare for the West Africa Senior School Certification Examination (WASSCE).

The WASSCE in Ghana will take place from August 3, 2020, after six weeks of studies.

The government will absorb the full examination fees of all students sitting for the examination.

This is expected to cost GHS 75.4 million, according to the President.