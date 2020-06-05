The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has asked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give credit to former President John Dramani Mahama for his investments in the road sector.

Sammy Gyamfi made the remark on the back of the commissioning of the Tema Motorway Interchange project by Akufo-Addo today, Friday, June 5, 2020.

Sammy Gyamfi, in a tweet, insisted that the Tema Motorway Interchange is the brainchild of John Mahama and must be credited as such.

“President Akufo-Addo must learn to give credit where credit is due. Enough of the plagiarisation of Mahama projects. The Tema Motorway Interchange remains the brainchild of the Visionary John Dramani Mahama,” he argued in the tweet.

While commissioning the project, President Akufo-Addo said former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) claims of delivering unprecedented infrastructure never existed in reality but only in their Green Book.

“We made a pledge to the Ghanaian people to expand and improve the road network while closing the missing links in the network. We had to make this pledge because we know that the so-called unprecedented infrastructure development of the Mahama administration was fantasy; existing in the Green Book and not on the ground.”

Credit Mahama for new Tema motorway interchange – Agbodza

The Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kwame Agbodza, had prior to the commissioning asked President Akufo-Addo to acknowledge former President John Mahama for the newly constructed Tema Motorway Interchange.

In an article, the Adaklu Member of Parliament described as shameful, the “posture the President is seeking to exhibit with plans to take credit for the Tema Interchange Project.”

According to Agbodza, the project in question was started by Mr. Mahama during his time in office.

“Sadly, President Akufo-Addo has consistently taken credit for strategic projects initiated by his predecessors and like the proverbial ostrich, turn round to accuse his ‘benefactor’ of incompetence, and simply plunging Ghana into an abyss. I cite the Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey Interchanges, Kotoka Terminal 3, and Phase II of the Kumasi Airport expansion project as examples,” the article read.

