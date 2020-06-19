The Minister for Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Friday, 12th June 2020, commissioned an ICT Laboratory at New Century Career Training Institute (NCCTI) in Dansoman in the Ablekuma West Municipality.

The ICT Centre, equipped by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), forms part of the Fund’s School Connectivity Project, which aims at providing ICT equipment and capacity building for educational institutions and students across the country.

The objective is to facilitate the study of ICT in schools.

The Centre is meant to train and make ICT skills and techniques common to everyone, leaving no one behind.

The Institute Manager, Madam Rita Gyening, in her address, explained that the existing ICT Laboratory Centre became active when GIFEC initially donated 20 pieces of computer in 2010. According to her, the institution received 15 pieces of computers, a printer and a projector which will help residents live in a technology-dominated environment.

Madam Gyening gave the assurance that the equipment will be put to good use to serve the purpose of which they were donated.

The Director of Operations at GIFEC, Alhaji Yahaya Zakaria Osman, in his remarks, highlighted the achievements of the Fund with respect to the Cyberlaboratory Programme, adding that over the past 3 years, GIFEC has trained over 1,100 teachers, who have in turn trained about 134,000 school children in ICT and equipped over 650 ICT laboratories across the country.

In a keynote address, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stated that capacity building is the most important component of digitization and the need to equip institutions with the requisite tools to train students to gain the required knowledge relevant to technology in the society.

She called on the public to make the use of technology a necessity and utilize the skills in the various programmes. She also advised trainees and the public to observe the safety protocols whenever they visit the centre to avoid the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Also present at the ceremony were the Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma West, Hon. George Bray, Assemblywoman, Madam Akua Amankwa, the Chief Director of Ministry of Communications, Mrs. Magdalene Apenteng, as well as some officials from the Ministry of Communications and GIFEC.