The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has directed its Regional Directors to deploy health personnel to provide health support during the Electoral Commission’s voter registration exercise which commences on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

A notice signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, asked the Regional Directors to dedicate health staff to all published registrations centres for the exercise.

“The Electoral Commission of Ghana is scheduled to commence the compilation of a new voters’ register. The exercise is expected to start from 30th June 2020 to 6th August 2020. As part of mitigating measures to prevent further spread of the disease, you are by this letter directed to assign and post dedicated health staff to each of the centres as per the attached list of published registration centres,” the statement directed.

According to the statement, it is the primary responsibility of the health staff at the centres to provide medical support in the area of sensitization on the COVID-19 protocols, taking body temperatures of all potential registrants, ensuring mandatory use of nose mask, social distancing and hygiene protocols.

They are also to make necessary referrals when necessary.

The GHS Director-General further added that “all Regional Directors are encouraged to step up community engagement and sensitization activities on COVID-19 protocols within your respective regions. For further information or clarification, Regional Directors should liaise with their respective counterparts in the Regional Offices of the Electoral Commission.”

Below is the full directive from GHS

Follow @Khaptain4real

