The Member of Parliament for the Gushegu Constituency, Dr. Ziblim Iddi has stepped down from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The Gushegu legislator in a letter addressed to the General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu, on June 4, 2020, and sighted by Citi News said the decision was arrived at after consulting widely on the issue.

“I arrived at this painful decision after very broad consultation and deep introspection. I would be glad if you could kindly withdraw my application and delete my profile on the Notice of Poll and ballot paper for the election,” the Deputy Tourism Minister requested in the letter.

NPP primaries

The NPP has set Saturday, June 20, 2020, for its suspended presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The election which was supposed to have come off on April 25, 2020, was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the related restrictive measures announced by the President.

At a Steering Committee meeting held on Monday, June 1, 2020, the party agreed to hold the election in electoral areas rather than at the constituency level in order to ensure social distancing.

The New Patriotic Party was to use the primaries to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament, ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Many parliamentary aspirants suspended their campaigns due to the decision.

But with the easing of some of the COVID-19 induced restrictions, some aspirants have resumed some level of the campaign.

Below is the letter from Dr. Ziblim Iddi

