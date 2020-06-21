The Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed reservations about the demolition of a building belonging to the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

Mr. Ablakwa in a Facebook post said the destruction could have “devastating consequences for Ghana-Nigeria relations if not well managed with all the urgency required.”

He expressed the hope that the necessary measures will be taken to prevent an escalation, following the demolition.

Mr. Ablakwa also pointed out that Parliament will in the coming days “play its role in contributing to an amicable resolution.”

Armed men reportedly broke through the locked gate of the premises of the residence located at Osu Ringway in Accra with a bulldozer and pulled down parts of a building under construction on the compound.

The one-storey structure upon completion was to serve as accommodation for the staff of the High Commission as well as stranded Nigerians in Ghana.

Below is Okudzeto Ablakwa’s post

I have followed media reports of an alleged demolishing of properties belonging to the Nigerian High Commission in Accra and subsequent tweets from the Nigerian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Very disturbing developments with possibly devastating consequences for Ghana-Nigeria relations if not well managed with all the urgency required.

Hoping all sides will urge calm and do everything to prevent an escalation in the spirit of our enviable ancestral ties.

I believe the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament of Ghana will in the coming days play its role in contributing to an amicable resolution.

Long live the cordiality of Ghana-Nigeria relations.

