Ghanaian gospel artiste Diana Hamilton has disclosed how she grows her fanbase in the digital space.

According to her, she tries to get closer to people who identify with her ministry and are willing to support her work.

“I try to get close to the people who take an interest in my ministry. So if there is somebody one that comments a lot on my messages, I get to know the person and when they get to know you, they get to know you are a human being just like they are,” she told Ghana Weekend in an interview.

Talking about what her position in the Billboard ranking of most-viewed Ghanaian artistes in Ghana means to her, she said she was glad to have made it to the list.

“It means a lot. It is just an indication of how the work we’re doing is being appreciated, just a way to basically measure the impact of what we do because usually, we don’t sit down to check these things. Once in a while, you might look at analytics but you don’t know what is happening in other people’s camps,” she noted.

Diana Hamilton who has been in the music industry since 2007, is the only Ghanaian gospel musician that made it to Billboard list of top five most-viewed artistes on YouTube for Ghanaian acts.

Diana comes fourth with 6.42 million views.

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Charles Nii-Armah Mensah, popularly known as, Shatta Wale, was ranked number one on the chart.

Billboard’s chart of five most-watched homegrown artistes in Ghana is based on a year of local YouTube views.

Shatta Wale topped the list with 13.26 million streams.

“Shatta Wale’s 2019 album is called Wonder Boy, and the singer-songwriter and actor seem determined to live up to that name. The country’s two biggest political parties have used his songs in campaigns; his 2018 album, Reign, hit No. 6 on Billboard’s Top World Albums chart; and in April, he organized the online Faith Concert to cheer up fellow Ghanaians during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a caption by Billboard reads.

Sarkodie placed second with a total view of 11.72 million, with Stonebwoy placing third with 7.86 million views.

Number 5 is Kofi Kinaata who got 4.63 million views.