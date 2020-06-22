The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) has cautioned the general public against false recruitment advertisements on social media.

In a statement, the Service says its attention has been drawn to “an advertisement that has gained wide circulation on social media platforms” that it is “inviting applications from suitably qualified Ghanaians to fill 11 vacant positions in some specified regions”.

Disassociating itself from these publications, the Service has asked Ghanaians to “disregard the said advert and treat it as a scam”.

The Service has pledged to inform the public when “such opportunities turn up in future” following the right procedures.

Some corrupt people continue to demand thousands of cedis from victims while guaranteeing them nonexistent jobs in the Local Government Service.

The Service, like other agency in the country, constantly have to deal with dishonest persons who seek to exploit persons seeking positions and defraud them by posing as high-level officials of the Service.

Last year, for instance, it made a similar announcement about recruitment procedures.

The Head of the Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur stressed that the organization does not embark on recruitment or enlistment exercises through social media platforms, agents or intermediaries.

Speaking to Citi News, he explained that the continuous sale of the public service recruitment forms by the Assembly Press should not be interpreted as an advertisement for recruitment into the Local Government Service.

