Members of one of Nigeria’s main medical unions say they will go on strike from Monday following frustration over pay and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Inhumane and hopeless” is how the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has described the situation for some medics in a strongly-worded statement.

They are calling on their members to stop providing all medical services including emergency care and coronavirus treatment.

A nationwide strike will affect isolation centres where coronavirus patients are being treated as well as hospitals and other medical facilities.

Resident doctors make up one of the largest percentage of healthcare workers in state-run specialist hospitals.

Other concerns include a weak healthcare system and doctors’ families being left without life insurance in the event of their death.

Africa’s most populous nation has had 361 confirmed deaths linked to coronavirus.

However, there are concerns that there may be more and that the virus is spreading undetected.