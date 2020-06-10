Ghanaians have been cautioned against relaxing the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Western Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana, Alhaji Abdulai Abdala said this in when Zoomlion commenced disinfection of some 13 military facilities and 1,808 Basic and Junior High Schools across the Western Region.

Speaking to Citi News during the disinfection exercise at the Takoradi Airforce Medical Centre, Alhaji Abdala said that Zoomlion with the support of government and other institutions has disinfected a number of public spaces and institutions but said that is still not enough excuse for people to relax the safety protocols.

“Just as we have done for other institutions, today we have done that for the Barracks. We want to demonstrate that we have the capacity and once we are engaged, we do the work to the latter. I also want to mention that, the fact that we are disinfecting these facilities does not mean that the citizenry should relax on the protocols that we need to observe. Your facility may be disinfected, however, if you don’t observe the protocols outlined by the government and the World Health Organization, you might get the place infected. You still need to follow the regular washing of hands and use of nose mask and the rest.“

Alhaji Abdulai Abdala added that the current exercise for the 13 military institutions and the 1,808 Basic schools is being done simultaneously across the region.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, earlier speaking in Sekondi at the launch of the regional wide government-funded disinfection for military facilities and all public and private basics schools said it shows government’s commitment to the COVID-19 fight.

“The commitment by the government to fight COVID-19 is clear in all the positive actions of the government in educating people, testing, tracing and treatment. The consistent disinfection of facilities is an integral part of the COVID-19 fight. Our positive COVID-19 cases as a region are still going up. As at the last count on June 8th, it was 777 but we are poised to do all we can to protect the citizens of the region.”

“Zoomlion’s disinfection exercise would cover all public and private schools which shows that we are covering every Ghanaian. I’m confident that Zoomlion would do a good job and they would also get the needed support from all the organizations and institutions they would be working with,“ he said

Mr. Darko-Mensah noted that the region had taken delivery of a second COVID-19 testing machine, adding that one more would soon arrive.

He urged the media to sustain their good works in supporting the COVID-19 protocol enforcement agencies and health workers who are leading the fight against the COVID-19.