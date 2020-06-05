A disqualified New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament aspirant for the Abuakwa South constituency, Gloria Ofori-Boadu has accused the party of behaving like a dictatorship ahead of the parliamentary primaries.

According to Madam Ofori-Boadu, who has been contesting the current MP, Samuel Atta Akyea since 2008, her disqualification and that of other aspirants in the region was to protect serving ministers of state.

Speaking to Citi News, the MP aspirant, who is also a former Executive Director of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), called on party members to fight against the actions of the executives.

“We have to stand up against any form of dictatorial tendencies and non-compliance with governance and ethics in our party. It is wrong. Some of us fight fought for it. In fact, people died for it. People went to jail because we did not want dictatorship and we don’t want it now.”

“We want our party back as a liberal, democratic and ethically based party which Danquah died for, which Busia went into exile for, and which Dombo suffered for. And I’m calling on President Akufo-Addo to do something about this because research has shown that we would lose a minimum of 400,000 votes if we handpick candidates. This is not right. It’s absolutely against our party principles,” he fumed.

Background

The NPP in the Eastern Region had in March disqualified 15 aspirants ahead of its parliamentary primaries.

The 15 aspirants who were from nine constituencies were not recommended to contest as parliamentary candidates.

The party in a statement said a “detailed report and reasons for their disqualification will be sent to the National Headquarters for consideration and final approval.”

Sixty-four candidates were passed in all in the region after the vetting. Notable among the candidates who did not pass the vetting process was Gloria Ofori-Boadu who had been disqualified from contesting the Abuakwa South constituency.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the Party, Jerry Konadu, said aspirants who were unhappy with their disqualification could appeal.