The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, on Sunday visited New Powmu/Tusker, a fishing community in the Asuogyaman Constituency for a community engagement programme.

Mr. Mahama interacted with households in the community, seizing the opportunity to educate them on how to stay safe and protect their families from the coronavirus.

He also presented some relief items including hand sanitizers, face masks, and food packages to the people.

The NDC leader also spent hours with fishermen in the community, discussing their challenges and expectations.

The fishermen and fishmongers mentioned securing outboard motors, the partisan supply of premix fuel, the need for a landing beach, and the lack of support for aquaculture in the area as some of their challenges.