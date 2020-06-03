The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission has asked all of its members to continue their daily prayers at home despite the President allowing for religious activities to begin.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo announced a partial easing of restrictions on public gatherings and religious activities imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

By this, churches, mosques, and schools have been asked to commence activities, but with particular requirements.

The new guidelines, as announced by the sector Minister, Kofi Dzamesi is to curb the spread of COVID-19 amidst the lowering of the restrictions.

Among other things, the guidelines stipulate that gatherings must be limited to a maximum of 100 worshippers, venues regularly disinfected, and the one-meter physical distancing rule must strictly be followed.

Already, some churches have decided not to open for fellowship, asking their members to remain home and continue the virtual form of service.

A statement signed by the Missionary-in-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih said that Ahmadi Muslims should “continue to offer daily Salaat at home in a family congregational manner. All Juma’ah Salaar must also be observed in the same way and manner as we have been doing since the ban was placed.”

“… Refrain from the observance of Juma’ah in a congregated form in any Ahmadi Muslim Mosque, and in like manner, any of the mandatory five daily Salaat.”

The Mission took this decision after noticing “a number of grey areas that have the potential of leading to certain challenges” with the requirements needed to begin congregated services, which will need further consultation from authorities before making a conclusion.

It further admonished its members to observe these directives until further notice.

Challenges with directive

Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, had earlier asked for further engagement between the leadership of the Islamic community and the Ministry of Religious Affairs to aid in implementing the announced guidelines for holding religious gatherings in the country.

According to him, it is challenging to stick to some of the directives especially in huge mosques hence the call for engagement with the Ministry.