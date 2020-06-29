The Electoral Commission (EC) held an exhibition exercise for the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations today [Monday], ahead of the compilation of the New Voters’ Register on Tuesday, June, 30th across the country.

The exhibition, according to the EC, is to provide firsthand information on what Persons with Disability are to expect at the various registration centres.

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations which is the national umbrella for sub-organizations including the Ghana Blind Union, Ghana Association of the Deaf, Mental Health Society of Ghana, among others, has a population of over two million.

The Federation says it has, over the years, received varied complaints of mistreatment from some officials of the EC on such occasions ahead of elections.

The Head of Gender, Youth and Disability at the EC, Abigail Nutakor said “the PWD is one of the key stakeholders of the EC. So in times like this and in this special exercise, it is prudent for the Commission to engage with them and give them the details they are expected to know before approaching the registration centre, as well as provide them with information that would facilitate their registration.”

On measures put in place for PWDs, Madam Nutakor said the “Commission has put in place Covid-19 protocols that will ensure that the guidelines are adhered to, thus ensuring the safety of the applicants.”

She further urged all PWDs to take maximum interest in the scheduled exercise to grant them eligibility to participate in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Some PWDs also said they look forward to a smooth registration process between Tuesday, June 30 and August 6.