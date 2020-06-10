The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has called on Ghanaians to ensure that the protection and development of children become the first priority.

This year’s celebration of the African Union Day of the African Child (DAC) in Ghana is on the theme “Access to Child-Friendly Justice in Ghana”.

The celebration will also focus on the implications of COVID-19 on the protection of the rights of the child.

“We entreat all to mark the day by creating awareness on the need for children to have access to justices in all matters concerning their welfare. Children must be protected without any discrimination so that they can develop to their full potential.”

The Ministry in a press statement indicated that various discussions will be held from 11th June to 16th June 2020 via both traditional and social media as well as press briefings at the Ministry of Information conference room.

The commemoration of the day is in collaboration with UNICEF, Plan Ghana, World Vision International, UNHCR, Child Rights International, NGO Coalition on the Rights of the Child, Star Ghana, International Cocoa Initiative, Child Online Africa, International Needs Ghana, Curious Minds and other partners.

This year’s AU Day coincides with the 30th Anniversary of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC).

The African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child was adopted by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of the African Unity in July 1990 and entered into force in November 1999.

The Charter encompasses various provisions which aim at the protection and promotion of children’s rights.