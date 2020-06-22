The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the enthusiasm the New Patriotic Party (NPP) displayed during the just ended parliamentary primaries is an indication the party is ready to retain power.

The NPP on Saturday, June 20, 2020, held primaries in constituencies it has sitting Members of Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo in a congratulatory message to the party on Monday, June 22, 2020, said its an indication the members of the party are ready to work collectively to help extend the party’s mandate.

“The enthusiasm and camaraderie generated amongst party members are a clear indication of the collective commitment of the rank and file of the party to retain power in the December poll.”

President Akufo-Addo further urged both the winning and losing candidates to work together for the collective good of the party in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“So, to those who were successful, reach out and bring on board your fellow aspirants. To the unsuccessful aspirants, please reciprocate this gesture. I urge all the party members and sympathizers to support their respective parliamentary candidates fully so we can record, again, a sweet, decisive victory five (5) months from now,” he urged.

Akufo-Addo’s congratulatory message

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party has rebuked members who resorted to violence to express their displeasure post the parliamentary primaries.

One such involves the youth in Wulensi in the Northern Region burning the party office in the area in protest of the outcome of the elections.

The NPP, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Freddie Blay on Sunday, June 22, 2020, condemned such acts, describing them as unacceptable.

“As a party, let us all endeavour to guard against giving ammunition to our opponents, for vicious and character assassinating attacks. Reported cases of altercations in a few polling stations are unacceptable and the party strongly condemns that. The party is already initiating moves to investigate them thoroughly and if necessary, apply the appropriate sanctions,” the statement read.

