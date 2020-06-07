Leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah has been released from police custody after he was arrested during the Black Lives Matter vigil.

Mr. Yeboah was arrested and detained at the Accra Central Police Station after the police and military disrupted a vigil they were organizing at the Black Stars Square on Saturday.

According to the police, the vigil, which they described as a protest was not authorized.

However, organizers of the vigil produced evidence indicating they appropriately notified the police in line with the Public Order Act.

A day after, Mr. Yeboah is seen in a video announcing his release.

He says, his continuous arrest will not discourage him from seeking freedom for Africans and the continent.

“The handcuffs are off. But as I keep saying, do not be afraid of the handcuff. It is with the handcuff that we will seek our freedom. It is with the handcuff that Africa shall unite. It is with the handcuff that we shall access economic freedom in our lifetime,” he said.

It is, however, unclear what charges the police will be pressing against him in court.