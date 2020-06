The European Union (EU) has revealed 14 countries whose citizens are deemed “safe” to be let in from 1 July.

Those on the list include Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

However, the US, Brazil, and China are excluded from the list.

Diplomats say that the EU is ready to add China if the government offers a reciprocal deal for EU travelers.

The EU procedure to formalise the list, and criteria by which countries are judged safe or not, are to be finalised by midday on Tuesday.