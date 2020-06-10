Embattled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, says the cost of his tertiary education was borne by former Prime Minister of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, of blessed memory.

Mr. Woyome in an interview with Umaru Sanda on Citi TV‘s Face to Face opened up about his early life and what he was involved in before moving to Australia to represent Ghana in some Consular activities.

During the interview, he revealed that Gaddafi was heavily involved in deciding the institutions he went to.

“I stayed with Muammar Gaddafi and I was the coordinator for Ghana in the International General People’s Congress after being trained in many of the tertiary institutions, some to be talked about openly and some not to be talked about openly. I had my career development from there. I left here (Ghana) after the sixth form and had my tertiary education there. A lot of money was spent on my education by the Gaddafi regime in Europe and other places.”

He also indicated that he worked very closely with the then Libyan Colonel and was heavily involved in carrying out most of Muammar Gaddafi’s assignments.

“I rose up quickly and became one of his indispensable staff. I worked there as an assistant to him. I was involved in executing many of his plans, like; turning the desert into the artificial river. I was involved in the committee that actually turned the OAU (Organisation of African Unity) into AU (African Union) and I had to travel all over Africa most of the time. In fact, when Muammar Gaddafi came here (Ghana) through the desert, we were the elite team that came here. I have worked very hard and being in dangerous situations; I have been in the desert where they are talking about ISIS and all the fundamental Islamists.”

Judgement debt legal tussle in Ghana

Meanwhile, Mr. Woyome has been engaged in a legal tussle with the Government of Ghana since 2013, after the Supreme Court on June 14, 2013, ordered him to refund all monies wrongfully paid him in the form of the judgment debt.

However, the businessman has since maintained that he is innocent in the matter and has tried unsuccessfully to seek redress at different courts.