This edition of Eyewitness News there are stories on;

MTN Ghana’s effort to sue the NCA over attempts to ‘disrupt’ its market share.

Some NDC officials including former Trade Minister, Spio Garbrah and Sammy Gyamfi were prevented from entering the revenue office at the Tema port

There were also the latest updates in Ghana’s COVID-19 fight.

The Ghana Health Service boss, Dr. Kumah-Aboagye also gave insights on the deployment of health personnel to voter registration centres.