In this edition of Eyewitness news with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Frema Adunyame.

The dismissal of GIBA’s case against the NCA over DTT access control was discussed.

Latest updates in Ghana’s COVID-19 fight including the national service person who tested positive to the virus at the Accra Technical University.

There was a story on the BOG Governor’s failure to honour a Public Account Committee meeting.