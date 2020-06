This edition of Eyewitness News looks back on the start of the voter registration exercise nationwide and takes reports from various correspondents. The show narrows in on the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom constituency after the NPP parliamentary candidate’s vehicle was seen transporting registration materials.

Point Blank features the President of the Ghana Medical Association and revisits Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ interview on The Point of View.