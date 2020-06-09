The family of George Floyd say they are appreciative of the support and solidarity demonstrated by Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians following Mr. Floyd’s death.

The family at a funeral service held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 said they were appreciative of the fact that Ghana stands with them in the struggle against racism.

Social impact leader, Ivy McGregor while reading a resolution at the service said: “The family of George Floyd will like to acknowledge the message of solidarity resolution and virtual tribute from His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana. Yesterday, during the memorial, a video produced by the people of Ghana was broadcast for thousands of mourners as they paid their final respects to Mr Floyd,” she said.

In conveying the family’s appreciation, she told the gathering of hundreds, to loud applause and cheers that George Floyd’s name had been permanently mounted on the historic Sankofa wall of the Diaspora African Forum at the W.E. Duboise Centre in Accra.

“The family is honoured by President Akufo-Addo’s decision to have Mr. Floyd’s name permanently mounted on the historic Sankofa wall at the Diaspora African Forum in the WEB Dubois centre in Africa,” Ms. McGregor said.

“They are grateful that the country of Ghana stands with the Floyd family and the struggle of all families to change the status quo of racism and prejudice. The family is deeply moved by the generous act by the Ghanaian government,” she added.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the US after Derek Chauvin, a white American Minneapolis police officer and three others handcuffed him lying face down on a city street during an arrest and kept his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds; according to the criminal complaint against Chauvin.

Floyd became unresponsive and died.

The development has since sparked a series of demonstrations and protests across many cities in the US and other countries.

The incident has been condemned by the AU and other world leaders, including Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The government on Monday, June 8, 2020, held a memorial service in Mr. Floyd honour.

A police and military personnel to disrupt a vigil organized by some young people at the Independence Square to make a case against racism and celebrate the memory of Mr. Floyd and others who had been killed.

The leader of the group, Ernesto Yeboah was subsequently arrested as rubber bullets were reportedly fired to disperse the gathering.

He was released on bail the day after.