The Partnership Poverty Reduction (PRR), a Non-Governmental Organisation, plans to construct a fertilizer factory in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The project is meant to create jobs opportunities for the youth and provide relief for farmers in the area.

The project, which will commence in the first quarter of 2021, is jointly funded by the PPR and its development partners.

Founder of the PPR and aspiring parliamentary candidate for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, after the mass distribution of free farm inputs and equipment to farmers in over 15 communities over the weekend, said the project forms part of their vision to make Yendi the breadbasket of Ghana.

According to him, 80 percent of the population in Yendi is engaged in large and small-holder farming and it had become necessary to transform the sector through his PPR social intention drive.

“We have done the needed the assessment for construction of a fertilizer plant and to set up one for weedicides and anti-snake venom,” he stated.

He continued that “this would ease the burden of farmers and support them to increase their production in the agriculture sector in order to eradicate poverty in the area.”

The PPR touts three strategic areas in its operations namely; agriculture, education and women empowerment.