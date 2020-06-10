The brother of the African American man whose death in police custody has sparked global protests has urged the US Congress to pass reforms on police brutality and “stop the pain”.

Philonise Floyd told a House hearing that his brother George could not become “another name on a list”.

“Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs,” Mr Floyd said.

George Floyd died in Minneapolis in May as a white police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The final moments filmed on phones.

The US House of Representatives is hearing proposed changes to police practices.

It comes amid a nationwide – and in many cases international – debate on police practices and accountability, and more generally on racial inequity.

Lawmakers in the House are listening to testimony from civil rights and law enforcement officials.