The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for justice in the murders of legislator, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu and investigative reporter, Ahmed Hussein Suale, among others.

Mr. Ablakwa’s call comes on the back of global outcry following the killing of George Floyd due to the actions of Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with murder and three other Minnesota police officers.

While making a statement in Parliament on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on George Floyd’s killing, the North Tongu legislator called for justice to be served in some unresolved killings in Ghana as well.

“Back home, it is important to also remember that justice must be done in the cases of our former colleague – J.B. Danquah Adu, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, the three Takoradi girls, and Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

“May the tumultuous happenings of the past few days bring an end to all forms of discrimination in the world and may we build for ourselves a fair and just society,” he urged.

About D.B Danquah-Adu’s killing

The late J.B Danquah-Adu was stabbed to death on February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra. Daniel Asiedu, who was the prime suspect, was arrested two days after the incident. One other person Vincent Bosso was also arrested later in connection with the killing.

The murder of the former MP shocked many and led to discussions concerning the security of legislators. Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment for the killing of the late MP.

Asiedu had earlier said that he went to the MP’s house to steal but ended up killing him in self-defence. He, however, withdrew these claims and stated that he had gone with the intention of killing the legislator.

Ahmed Hussein Suale’s murder

Ahmed Hussein Suale, a member of a private investigative agency, Tiger Eye PI, was murdered on January 16, 2019, by unknown assailants close to his residence at Madina, a suburb of Accra.

It was alleged by a cross-section of the public that, his murder was associated with his role in the Number 12 exposé which toppled the Ghana Football Association and it’s then-president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

This coincidentally occurred months after Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong exposed Ahmed Suale in the aftermath of the #Number12 exposé and said he [Ahmed] was wicked and must be beaten if he visited the premises of his company – Oman FM and NET 2 TV.

Mr. Agyapong subsequently denied ever having a hand in the death of Ahmed Suale. Police are yet to conclude investigations on the matter.

The kidnapping and killing of the three Takoradi girls

Thre girls Priscilla Bentum, Ryth Love Quayson, Priscilla Mantebea Kuranchie and Ruth Abakah were kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western Region between July and December 2018.

Three sets of human parts were found in a sewage system in Takoradi near the home of the main suspect in the case.

The girls were declared dead by police on August 15, 2019.

Police also later found a fourth set of human remains at Nkroful new site at Takoradi as part of their investigations drawing the family of another missing person, Ruth Abakah, into the case.

Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, the main suspect in the case, is already serving an 18-months sentence for escaping from jail after his initial arrest in connection with the kidnappings.

