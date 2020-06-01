Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the United States of America to use the killing of George Floyd to change how the nation confronts issues of racism.

The late George Floyd, an African-American was killed by a police officer, in the full glare of three other officers, in Minnesota in the United States of America on May 25, 2020.

A video of Mr. Floyd’s excruciating death has gone viral on social and mainstream media. The issue has sparked protests in the US.

President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post said: “We stand with our kith and kin in America in these difficult and trying times, and we hope that the unfortunate, tragic death of George Floyd will inspire a lasting change in how America confronts head-on the problems of hate and racism”.

President Akufo-Addo further expressed the condolences of the nation and on his own behalf to the family and loved ones of the late George Floyd.

Mahama condemns racial injustice in US after George Floyd death

Former President John Dramani Mahama has also condemned attacks on black people in the United States of America ” in all their many forms” that has led to widespread unrest.

Mr. Mahama Facebook post said the “recent events in America have brightened the moral spotlight on the systemic prejudice and danger that Black people there experience solely because of the colour of their skin.”

“The killing of George Floyd is the latest in a centuries-long series of moral outrages that are now more visible because they are being documented on film and through social media.”

Below is the full Facebook post from Prez. Nana Akufo-Addo

