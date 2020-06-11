Ten African countries driving the spread of COVID-19 in the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, and Ivory Coast account for nearly 80% of all cases.

WHO Sub-Saharan Africa regional director Matshidiso Moeti says the pandemic is spreading fast on the continent where more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases have now been reported.

“It took 98 days to reach 100,000 cases and only 18 to move to 200,000, ” Dr Moeti said.

South Africa is the most affected country, accounting for more than 25% of the continent’s total cases, with Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces reporting high numbers of cases and deaths daily.

“For now Africa still only accounts for a small fraction of cases worldwide. But the pace of the spread is quickening.

“Swift and early action by African countries has helped to keep numbers low but constant vigilance is needed to stop Covid-19 from overwhelming health facilities,” Dr Moeti added.

