An Economist, Kwame Pianim has cautioned that without collective ownership of the vision by Ghanaians, the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda is likely to fail.

Speaking at the “Virtual Forum on COVID-19 and the Vision of Ghana Beyond Aid” on Thursday, June, 11, 2020, Mr. Pianim called on the inclusion of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), in discussions around the President’s Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda to ensure that its objectives are realized.

“National disease needs a national cure, Ghana beyond aid is an idea which time has come, but to galvanize people into action, it’s hard to move from just being an idea to the realms of ideas. It is to be collectively packaged as a national vision and agenda so that it survives and does not become a one day wonder, here today, gone tomorrow.”

“My regret is the stakeholders called to put together this agenda. The second-largest party was not made to be part of it. That has to be changed,” he said.

The forum was held under the chairmanship of the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo and addressed by the Archbishop of Cape Coast, Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, Mr. Kwame Pianim, a renowned economist, the President of Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dr. Yaw Adu Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer of EXIM Ghana, Mr Lawrence Agyinsam and the President of the National Union of Ghana Students, Isaac Jay Hyde.

The Ghana Beyond Aid is a government initiative that seeks to harness the country’s resources and deploy in a creative and effective manner for rapid economic and social transformation.