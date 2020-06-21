The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund has launched a crowdfunding initiative to raise money to complete its flagship project, the infectious disease isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.

Work on the facility began in mid-April after President Akufo Addo used video conferencing facilities to superintend a ceremony to break ground for work to start.

Eight weeks later, the project is nearing completion, having drawn financial support from various private and public sector organisations and high net worth individuals.

With a few weeks to the official opening of the facility for use, the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund says it is faced with a funding gap of ¢7.1 million which it hopes to cover through the #10GhanaChallenge.

The #10GhanaChallenge is offering as many Ghanaians as possible an opportunity to be part of history by contributing as little as ¢10 each towards the first infectious diseases treatment facility in Ghana.

“This is a very historic project. Ghana has never had an infectious diseases medical facility and those of us who have been at the forefront of this project have been filled with a sense of privilege to serve our country in its health delivery system,” says managing trustee of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund.

“With this #10ChanaChallenge we want every Ghanaian to be part of this history by contributing a token of just ¢10 or more to help take this project over the finish line.”

The #10GhanaChallenge is mostly a social media campaign where after making a donation of ¢10, each donor is urged to produce a short video clip to announce their contribution and then nominate some friends to each to contribute ¢10 towards the project.

“You can donate by dialling the shortcode *718*25*219# on all networks and even though this is for you to donate just ¢10 you can feel free to donate as much as you want,” Mr Hosi said.

“Then after you’ve made your donation, challenges some of your friends, tag them on social media and make sure they donate and share in the pride you feel.”

When completed, the infectious disease isolation and treatment facility will be used to cater for those who become seriously ill from COVID-19 and other pandemics or epidemic.

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund plans to build three more of such facilities in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale to care and treat for people who contract infectious diseases like cerebrospinal meningitis. There’s more information on the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund at https://ghanacovid19fund.com/