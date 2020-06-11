Ghanaian actress Beatrice Chinery popularly known as Miliki Micool ‘Kejetia’ sitcom has died.

Robert Chinery, a brother of the late actress confirmed the news of her death to peacefmonline.com, stating that his sister had been ill for some months and her condition worsened, so she was rushed to the hospital but died upon arrival.

She died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital of high blood pressure and other health complications.

Miliki Micool played the role of a tea seller in the hit series, Kejetia, and was also featured in the Yolo television series.

She was 54 years old and died and left behind two children.