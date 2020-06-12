Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 10,856 after 498 new cases were confirmed.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Friday morning [June 12, 2020.]

Meanwhile, some ninety-seven (97) persons who contracted the virus have now recovered, raising the recovery count to 3,921.

However, six persons are currently in critical condition and sixteen (16) are also in severe condition.

According to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update, a total of 242,218 tests have so far been conducted.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,791 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,905 and 874 cases respectively.

Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 6,791

Ashanti Region – 1,905

Western Region – 874

Central Region – 539

Volta Region – 212

Eastern Region – 204

Upper East Region – 128

Western North Region – 79

Oti Region – 47

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

