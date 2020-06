The confirmation of 176 new COVID-19 cases in Ghana has pushed the country’s case count to 9,638 as of Saturday, June 7, 2020.

The Ghana Health Service announced the latest figure via its website.

The update also indicated that 89 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 3,636.

Three people are currently in critical condition while 17 persons are also in severe condition.

