Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 10,358 following the confirmation of 157 new cases.

This was confirmed in the Ghana Health Service’s update on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

69 more people have also recovered from the disease, increasing the tally for recoveries to 3,824.

Fourteen people are currently in critical condition while ten are in severe condition.

Ghana has so far done a total of 240,204 tests since March 2020.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,642 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,799 and 778 cases respectively.

Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 6,642

Ashanti Region – 1,799

Western Region – 778

Central Region – 539

Eastern Region – 198

Volta Region – 162

Western North Region – 74

Oti Region – 47

Upper East Region – 42

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

