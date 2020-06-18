An update from the Ghana Health Service indicates that Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 12,929 out of a total of 261,319 tests.

This indicates the detection of 339 new cases and brings the positivity rate for the infection in Ghana to 4.95%.

According to the new data shared by the Ghana Health Service, the number of people who have recovered is now 4,468 with the number of deaths remaining 66.

The total number of active cases is 8,395 with 14 people reported to be in severe condition.

“14 cases are classified as severe and four are classified as critical that are on ventilators,” the Director of the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodi said.

Majority of the new cases detected in the Greater Accra region followed by the Western and Ashanti Regions.

New cases reported

The new cases were recorded in 36 districts in 8 regions of the country.

Greater Accra recorded 154 new cases from 17 districts.

Western region recorded 58 new cases from two districts.

Ashanti region recorded 41 new cases from five districts.

Central region recorded 38 new cases in one district.

Eastern region recorded 15 cases from two districts.

Volta region recorded three new cases.

Bono East region 9 cases in three districts.

The Northern region recorded 9 new cases from one district

Savannah region recorded 2 new cases from one district.