Ghana has confirmed 272 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the national count to 9,910.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on the country’s COVID-19 situation on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The update also indicated that four new deaths had been recorded, with nine more recoveries raising that count to 3,645.

Ghana has done a total of two-hundred and thirty-five thousand, four hundred and forty-three (235,443) tests from March 2020 to date.

Meanwhile, four people are currently in critical condition while 20 persons are also in severe condition.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,436 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,734 and 769 cases respectively.

Cases per region

Greater Accra Region – 6,436

Ashanti Region – 1,734

Western Region – 769

Central Region – 489

Eastern Region – 166

Volta Region – 102

Western North Region – 74

Upper East Region – 42

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 28

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 7

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0

Follow @Khaptain4real

