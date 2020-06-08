Ghana has confirmed 272 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the national count to 9,910.
This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on the country’s COVID-19 situation on Monday, June 8, 2020.
The update also indicated that four new deaths had been recorded, with nine more recoveries raising that count to 3,645.
Ghana has done a total of two-hundred and thirty-five thousand, four hundred and forty-three (235,443) tests from March 2020 to date.
Meanwhile, four people are currently in critical condition while 20 persons are also in severe condition.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,436 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,734 and 769 cases respectively.
Cases per region
- Greater Accra Region – 6,436
- Ashanti Region – 1,734
- Western Region – 769
- Central Region – 489
- Eastern Region – 166
- Volta Region – 102
- Western North Region – 74
- Upper East Region – 42
- Northern Region – 37
- Oti Region – 28
- Upper West Region – 22
- Bono East Region – 7
- North East Region – 2
- Savannah Region – 1
- Bono Region – 1
- Ahafo Region – 0