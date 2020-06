Ghana has recorded 304 new COVID-19 cases.

The country’s total count as on Sunday, June 14, 2020, is now 11,422.

The number of people who have recovered is now 4,156 as the Ghana Health Service’s update continues to show a steady increase in the number of active cases.

Meanwhile, three new deaths have been recorded raising the death toll to 51

13 people are currently in severe and six (6) critical conditions in various health facilities in Accra and Kumasi.