291 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana.

The new cases have pushed the country’s case count to 10,201.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, some 110 persons who tested positive for the disease have recovered pushing the recoveries count to 3,755.

Where were the new cases recorded

The new cases were recorded in nine out the sixteen regions in Ghana.

The Greater Accra Region recorded 85 of the new cases, Ashanti Region recorded 65, Volta Region recorded 56, the Central Region recorded 50, Oti Region recorded ten (10), Western Region and Eastern Region recorded nine (9)each, Bono East Region also recorded six (6) and the Ahafo Region also recording its first case.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,521 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,799 and 778 cases respectively.

Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 6,521

Ashanti Region – 1,799

Western Region – 778

Central Region – 539

Eastern Region – 175

Volta Region – 158

Western North Region – 74

Upper East Region – 42

Oti Region – 38

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

