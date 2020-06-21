Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have seen yet another rise, bringing the total to 14,154.

This follows the announcement of 147 new cases by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday evening.

The total number of recoveries and deaths however remain at 10,473 and 85 respectively which translates into 3, 596 active cases.

“As at Saturday, 20th June, the total number of positives, cumulatively, stands at 14,154, out of the 270,300 tests conducted. Under the revised policy, 5,925 persons have recovered and been discharged. This brings the total number of recoveries to 10,473. The number of active cases 3,596”, Nana Addo indicated.

Count of Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 8,075

Ashanti Region – 2,812

Western Region – 1,148

Central Region – 794

Eastern Region – 373

Volta Region – 314

Upper East Region – 271

Oti Region – 105

Western North Region – 82

Northern Region – 61

Savannah Region – 37

Upper West Region – 35

Bono East Region – 33

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 3

Bono Region – 3