Ghana has recorded four more COVID-19 related deaths as the countries case count rose to 9,168.

There have now been 42 fatalities, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Two of the latest deaths were in the Ashanti Region with a 56-year-old man who had hypertension and diabetes as underlying conditions and a 52-year-old woman who had diabetes as an underlying condition.

The other two deaths were in the Greater Accra Region with a 71-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man; both of who had hypertension as an underlying condition.

An additional 146 persons have recovered from the virus taking that count to 3,132.

There are currently 5,378 active cases.

Seventeen of the current cases are in a severe condition and three are said to be critical.