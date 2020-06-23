The Supreme Court has dismissed the case brought before it by the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) challenging the introduction of Conditional Access System for Free-to-Air TV broadcast in Ghana.

GIBA, an association of about 25 private broadcasters, went to the Supreme Court early this year against the National Communications Authority and the Attorney General, asking the Court to declare the Conditional Access System as an unnecessary restraint on the establishment and operation of private media.

The Broadcasters Association was of the view that the access control system served as an unreasonable infringement on the freedom of the media and an unnecessary abridgement of the right to information; all contrary to provisions of the 1992 Constitution.

The seven-panel court, however, unanimously held that GIBA’s concerns were merely anticipatory.

In the reasoning of the Court presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the breaches GIBA feared had not occurred yet and it was premature to ask the Court to pronounce on them.

Other members of the panel were Justices Jones Dotse, Sulley Gbadegbe, Samuel Marfo Sau, Nene Amegatcher, Professor Nii Ashie Kotey, and Mariama Owusu.