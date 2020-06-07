The number of people confirmed to have died of coronavirus globally has passed 400,000 according to the Johns Hopkins Dashboard.

Data from the website also show that worldwide infections have reached 6,910,014, while the number of people who have recovered stands at 3,094,075.

The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic with over 1,920,061 confirmed cases and over 109,802 fatalities.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, is the second country with the highest number of cases with 672,846, followed by Russia with 467,073 and UK with 286,294.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered more than 84,186 cases and 79,424 recoveries.

The country’s death toll stands at 4,638.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged in China in December 2019.

Despite the rising number of cases, most persons who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

