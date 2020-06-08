Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has said that God is using Covid-19 to clean the church.

Speaking Ato Kwamina and Frema Adunyame on the maiden edition of Citi TV’s lifestyle variety show, Upside Down, the “Tieee” prophet bemoaned the increasing spate of filth and all manner of ungodly practices that have crept into the house of God.

Responding to a question by the host on what God is using Covid-19 to do, the Alabaster International Ministries Head Pastor said: “God is using Covid-19 to clean his house; to streamline; to clean the filth and the excesses and all the absurdity we’ve brought in the house of God, into governance, politics and all that.”

“Now, we know the looseness, the frailty, the vulnerability of governments and structures and all that kind of thing. The presence of Covid-19 has made us seen the looseness of leadership not only in Africa but all over the world” he added.

The outspoken man of God has been criticized by Ghanaians for his style of preaching.

However, he feels unperturbed about it.

By: Abdullai Tajudeen | citinewsroom.com