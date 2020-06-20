Goldfields Ghana has appointed music producer Joseph Appiah, popularly known as Kwik Action, as ambassador for their COVID-19 Community Campaign.

Kwik Action, since his appointment, has been working together with the team in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic in Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

The project seeks to inform, educate and interact with people living in rural areas to ensure those in the area and beyond adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The project has also introduced the concept of producing and recording COVID-19 adverts in various Ghanaian languages such as Twi, Nzema, Ewe, Hausa among others, to drum home the message to the ordinary person.

So far, they have been to communities like Awodua, Pepesa, Huniso, Samanhu, Tebrebe, Tamso, Ahwitieso and Abosso.

Others include Darman, Amoanda, Huni Valley, New Atoabo and Farida.

According to Kwiki Action one observation he made during the exercise was that about 70% of the people in the communities they visited were not observing the protocols due to language barrier and lack of PPEs.

“We at S24 Recording Studio believe we must intensify the promotion to achieve positive result in the coming weeks,” he said.

He further stated that he intends to intensify the campaign to help ameliorate the scourge of the pandemic on the communities.

Ghana’s cases of coronavirus infection now stand at 13,203 with 4,584 recoveries. The number of people who have died is 70.